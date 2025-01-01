Hyderabad man sentenced to 10 yr jail for attempt to murder

Hyderabad: The VI Additional Sessions Court in Secunderabad has sentenced V Manohar Chary aged 48, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempted murder in a case stemming from 2018.

Chary was convicted for severing his daughter’s hand after she married a man from the Dalit community, as well as for attacking the man with a machete.

As a goldsmith, Chary had wanted his daughter to marry a relative instead.

The court imposed concurrent sentences of 10 years for each charge of attempted murder and violation of the Prevention of Atrocities Against SC/ST Act, along with fines of Rs 2,000 for each offence.

Chary was arrested shortly after the incident, and during the trial, the court reviewed testimonies and evidence that ultimately led to his conviction