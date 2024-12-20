Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 10 yrs for abducting, sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for abducting and sexually assaulting a minor girl under the guise of love and marriage.

The accused have been identified as Gunja Guruswamy.

According to reports, the incident took place in 2017 within the jurisdiction of the Vanasthalipuram police station. The case was registered under sections 366(A) and 376(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the POCSO Act.

The court also awarded the victim a compensation of Rs 5,00,000 and imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 on the accused.