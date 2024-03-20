Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20-year imprisonment under POSCO Act

Hyderabad: A court has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonments after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a minor girl.

The convict, Tarun, 20, was convicted under POSCO Act. Besides the jail term, the court also slapped a fine of five thousand rupees.

The mother of the victim is a widow working as domestic help. As part of her daily routine, she left for work on November 21, 2021. As the 7-year-old girl was watching TV at her house, the convict forced the victim on the pretext of showing her a magic trick.

Meanwhile, Rakesh, the son of the building’s owner, saw Tarun forcing himself on the victim. He caught Tarun and beat him, rescued the child, and informed her mother. Later, the mother filed a complaint at Saifabad Police Station, from where the victim was shifted to Bharosa Center, where her statement was recorded and medical evidence was collected.

Police registered the case, and the accused was convicted. Meanwhile the District Legal Service Authority awarded aid of Rs 4 lakh to the victim’s family.