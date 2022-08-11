Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20 yrs in jail for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad: A man who sexually assaulted an 8-year-old child seven years ago was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by the POCSO cum Metropolitan Sessions Court of Malkajgiri on Thursday.

In August of 2015, the Ghatkesar police received a complaint from the victim’s mother. According to the mother, she and her husband worked in a private college as a sweeper and attendant and lived on the campus with their two children.

On the night of August 26, 2015, the victim’s parents made sure that their children were asleep in their room and bolted the door from the outside. They then went to lock the rooms of the college as usual.

Also Read POCSO victim should not be traumatised by having to relive incident in court: HC

The accused, Jagannath Behera (26) observed the situation. He went into the room after the couple had left and took the 8-year-old child to nearby bushes and sexually assaulted her. When he noticed a light shining on him, the accused hid and later escaped from the area.

The Ghatkesar police gathered evidence and arrested Behera. On Thursday, he was put on trial at the court, where Justice B Suresh convicted him to undergo 20 years of imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 1000.