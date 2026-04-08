Hyderabad man sentenced to 22 years in prison for raping, recording minor

Hyderabad: A local court in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 7, sentenced a man to 22 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case dating back to 2021.

The convict, Sangam Manohar, is a resident of Old Malakpet who was 20 years old at the time of the offence.

He lured a minor girl on the pretext of love and sexually exploited her repeatedly. In her complaint filed with the Chaderghat Police, the victim stated that Manohar had sexual relations with her and recorded videos of the act. He shared them with the girl’s family and threatened them with dire consequences.

The convict threatened to leak the same. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act.

The court also awarded compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.