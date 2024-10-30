Hyderabad: Man sentenced to life for raping, impregnating girl in 2020

Hyderabad: A man was convicted of raping a girl, resulting in a 4-month of pregnancy in 2020, and sentenced to life imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine, under the POCSO Act by Metropolitan Criminal Court in Nampally, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, October 30.

The convict, Boggula Sailu, 54, a Nizamabad native was sentenced to ‘rigorous imprisonment for life’. The sexual assault case was registered at the Bowenpally police station, under the charges of 376(2) (3) (n) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age), 506 (criminal intimidation) under the Indian Penal Code and 5(l)R/W6 (aggravated penetrative sexual act) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The order was passed by T Anitha, the XII additional metropolitan sessions judge at the Nampally sessions court.

In another judgement made today in the Nampally criminal court, a man was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl at Malakpet, Hyderabad in 2019. The accused, Mani Kumar, was convicted by special sessions judge Pushpalatha, under the POCSO Act.