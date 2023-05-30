Hyderabad: Man sentenced to one year jail time for bribery

Hyderabad: The Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases sentenced a former computer operator to one-year jail term on charges of bribery.

The court also asked the accused to pay a fine of Rs 1000.

The accused – M Vinay – worked in the Amberpet tahsildar office. He had accepted a sum of Rs 3000 from a woman for processing a file.

Vinay was arrested along with John Victor, who worked as a surveyor in the same office. Both were caught red-handed taking the bribe on August 22, 2011.

Victor died during the trial period.