Hyderabad: Man sentenced to prison for assaulting mother

Hyderabad: A municipal court in Marredpally sentenced a man to seven and a half months in prison for harassing and abusing his mother and other relatives, on Monday.

The accused, Tuppati Sai Baba (40), a resident of Neredmet and a labourer, went to his mother’s house in Sanjeevaiah Nagar under the Marredpally police station limits in a drunken state on Saturday night. He got a hammer and smashed the door after causing a ruckus in front of the house.

Also Read Hyderabad: Fishermen stage protest at district collectorate

Later that night, his mother went to the Marredpally police station and told officials that Sai would torment his wife and children on a frequent basis. He was taken into custody by the police and brought before the court on Monday.

The court sentenced Sai bab to six months in prison and fined him Rs 1,350. However, because he was unable to pay the fee, the court sentenced him to a further 45 days in prison. He was sent to Chanchalguda Central Prison.