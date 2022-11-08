Hyderabad: Man sets ablaze three persons at Chikkadpally

Hyderabad: A man set ablaze his wife, her son, and live-in partner at Chikkadpally on Monday night.

Nagula Sai married S Aarthi eight years ago and is blessed with one son Charan. Due to some clashes between the couple both started living separately.

Aarthi got acquainted with another person Nagaraju and started staying separately and got blessed with whom they named Vishnu. Due to this Nagula Sai frequently quarreled with Aarthi and Nagaraju.

“On Monday night, when Nagaraju, Aarthi and Vishnu were near a flower shop. Nagula Sai came with a mug of petrol and poured on the three and set them ablaze,” sub-inspector Narayanguda G Jyothi.

The police booked an attempt to murder case. All three injured were shifted to hospital.