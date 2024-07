Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was stabbed at Kalapther road over a pretty issue on Saturday afternoon, July 6.

The incident occurred on Kalapather police station road in broad daylight.

Also Read Another man lynched to death in UP over ‘theft’, locals protest

The injured man suffered a knife wound in the abdomen and has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The exact cause that led to the stabbing is not known yet. The police reached the spot and took up an investigation. A case has been registered.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited