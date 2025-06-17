Hyderabad: Man stabbed in Asifnagar

Hyderabad: A man was stabbed by unidentified persons on Monday night in Asifnagar.

The victim, Shaik Osama, a resident of Asifnagar, worked as a carpenter and lived with his family, including his parents and siblings.

On Monday night, while Osama was sitting near his house, several individuals – including Amair, Junaid Ghazi and others – allegedly attacked him with knives and rods. He sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Osama stated that Aamir had been threatening him for the past few days. “I caught Aamir moving around with my wife and beating her. Since then, Aamir developed a grudge against me and attacked me with the help of his friends,” Osama told reporters.

According to sources, Osama had married a woman named Kausar nine months ago against her family’s wishes. However, the woman reportedly showed no interest in continuing the relationship and has since returned to live with her parents.