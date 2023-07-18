Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death at Meerpet during row over beer

Accused are absconding and efforts are on the arrest them, police said.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 18th July 2023 1:00 pm IST
Telangana student killed in US as gun goes off accidentally
Representational image

Hyderabad: A businessman was stabbed to death after a row over a bottle of beer at Meerpet late on Monday night, police said.

BookMyMBBS

“The deceased, Sai Prasad, 22, purchased a bottle of beer from a liquor shop and heading home on a motor-cycle. The accused, Sai Goud, and others waylaid him and tried to snatch the bottle from him. Prasad refused give it away, leading to scuffle. Goud and others attacked Prasad, hit him with the bottles on the head, and stabbed him. The man suffered serious injuries. He died at a hospital while undergoing treatment,” police said.

Meerpet police have filed a case under Section 302 (murder) r/w 34. Accused are absconding and efforts on the arrest them.

MS Education Academy
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 18th July 2023 1:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button