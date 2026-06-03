Hyderabad man stabbed to death in Borabanda by unidentified men

Police suspect that previous enmity may have been the motive behind the murder.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 11:19 pm IST
Man stabbed to death in Borabanda on Wednesday evening, June 3.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A construction worker named Shahed aged around 30 was brutally murdered by a group of unidentified assailants in Borabanda on Wednesday evening, May 3.

According to the preliminary investigation, he was returning home, when a group of assailants intercepted him near Famous Tea Point in Borabanda.

The attackers allegedly assaulted the man and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife, causing fatal injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot before any medical assistance could be provided.

Subhan Bakery

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene, shifted the body for post-mortem examination, and began collecting evidence.

Police suspect that previous enmity may have been the motive behind the murder, though all possible leads were being pursued.

A case has been registered, and efforts were underway to identify both the victim and the perpetrators. Further investigation is in progress.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd June 2026 11:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button