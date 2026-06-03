Hyderabad man stabbed to death in Borabanda by unidentified men

Hyderabad: A construction worker named Shahed aged around 30 was brutally murdered by a group of unidentified assailants in Borabanda on Wednesday evening, May 3.

According to the preliminary investigation, he was returning home, when a group of assailants intercepted him near Famous Tea Point in Borabanda.

The attackers allegedly assaulted the man and repeatedly stabbed him with a knife, causing fatal injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot before any medical assistance could be provided.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene, shifted the body for post-mortem examination, and began collecting evidence.

Police suspect that previous enmity may have been the motive behind the murder, though all possible leads were being pursued.

A case has been registered, and efforts were underway to identify both the victim and the perpetrators. Further investigation is in progress.