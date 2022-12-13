Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death near Secunderabad

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 13th December 2022 12:58 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death at Secundrabad
Hyderabad: In yet another case of rivalry, a man was murdered by unidentified persons on the road in the Gunrock Enclave area of Secunderabad on Monday.

An argument ensued between Karthik and his friends over monetary issues while they were leaving a local shop.

Locals took charge and pacified them following which they dispersed. However, it is suspected that Karthik was attacked by his friends on the same night.

He collapsed suffering injuries on the side of the road after he was stabbed.

Police, on information, reached the spot and shifted him to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police have booked a case of murder and a search to arrest the assailant has been initiated.

