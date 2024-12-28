Hyderabad man stabs student over unrequited love

Hyderabad: A man was on Thursday, December 27, booked for stabbing a student over unrequited love in Hyderabad’s Yousufguda.

The accused was identified as Naseeruddin Khan, a cook from Odisha. According to the Madhuranagar police, “Khan called student Sai Praveen to have a word with him on Thursday night and in a fit of rage, took out the knife and attacked Praveen. The student suffered injuries in the attack and was taken to a hospital.”

Khan was reportedly interested in a woman and had even proposed to her. However the woman rejected the accused and grew closer to Praveen. Upset over the issue, Khan called Praveen to discuss the matter. As the student arrived, the two entered a heated argument and the accused stabbed Praveen,

The police have registered a case under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) for attempt to murder.