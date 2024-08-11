New railway line connecting AP, Telangana & Odisha announced

Hyderabad: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the new railway line project connecting Pandurangapuram (Visakhapatnam), Bhadrachalam (Telangana), and Malkangiri (Odisha) will serve as an alternative rail route between Asansol and Warangal.

During a virtual interaction from New Delhi with officials from the South Central Railway (SCR) and media representatives at Rail Nilayam in Hyderabad, the minister emphasized that this project will be prioritized to enhance connectivity through the tribal belt.

He highlighted the significant benefits that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will gain from this initiative.

The project, which has a total estimated cost of Rs 7,383 crore, will span a length of 290 route kilometres, with 174 kilometres specifically dedicated to the segment between Malkangiri, Bhadrachalam, and Pandurangapuram.

This undertaking is part of a broader initiative that includes eight nationwide projects approved by the Union Cabinet, amounting to Rs 24,657 crore.

The railway line is expected to create substantial employment opportunities, generating approximately one crore man-days.

In addition to improving regional mobility, the new railway line will facilitate the transportation of various commodities, including agricultural products, fertilizers, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, bauxite, limestone, aluminium powder, granite, ballast, and containers.

This enhanced connectivity is projected to result in an additional freight traffic of 143 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Moreover, the project is anticipated to contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing oil imports by 32.20 crore litres and lowering carbon dioxide emissions by 0.87 million tonnes, which is equivalent to planting approximately 3.5 crore trees.

The timeline for the project includes the allocation of Rs 3.07 crore in January for the final location survey, with survey work expected to be completed by June 2023.

The land acquisition process is currently underway, and the Ministry has urged state governments to expedite this process to ensure timely progress.

The new railway line project connecting Pandurangapuram, Bhadrachalam, and Malkangiri is anticipated to bring significant benefits to the region, particularly in terms of improved connectivity for power plants and industries.

This line will serve as an additional rail corridor to northern and eastern India, enabling thermal power plants in southern states, especially those operated by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), to secure coal more quickly.

By providing shorter access to power plants located in central and southern India from the Mahanadi coalfield areas, the project is expected to enhance operational efficiency.

Additionally, the aluminium and iron ore industries are likely to gain from this improved connectivity, facilitating the transportation of essential raw materials.