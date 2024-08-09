20 railway projects for Telangana at Rs 32000 cr: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Thursday, August 8, that Telangana is currently undertaking 20 railway projects at various stages, with a total estimated cost of Rs 32,946 crore and covering a length of 2,298 km.

In response to a question from Medak MP Raghunandan Rao, Vaishnaw indicated that the budget allocation for infrastructure and safety projects in Telangana is Rs 4,418 crore for the fiscal year 2023-2024 and Rs 5,336 crore for 2024-2025.

He emphasized that railway projects are administered by zonal railways rather than individual states, as these projects frequently extend across state lines.

