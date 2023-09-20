Hyderabad: Man steals 11-kg laddu from Ganesh pandal in Miyapur

Hyderabad: An unidentified man stole an 11-kg laddu from a Ganesh pandal in Miyapur on Wednesday, September 20, while the pandal organisers were sleeping. The pandal was established by a local youth group called ‘Omkar Seva Samithi’ on Madinaguda national highway under the jurisdiction of the Miyapur police station.

Around 4:20 am on Wednesday, a man aged between 22 to 25 years, entered the Ganesh pandal and walked away with the laddu. This audacious theft was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the pandal.

Two local youths, members of the organising committee, were asleep inside the pandal during the incident. The organisers promptly filed a police complaint at the Miyapur police station regarding the theft.