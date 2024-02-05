Hyderabad man succumbs to injuries after bus hits scooter, wife killed on the spot

Hyderabad: The man who sustained serious injuries and was undergoing treatment at OGH after a bus ran over him at Bahadurpura Tadban on Sunday, died while receiving treatment.

Ahmed Mohiuddin, 59 years old, was riding on an Activa with his wife, Syeda Bushra Fatima when a bus belonging to Wanaparthy hit the Activa. Bushra fell and came under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot. Mohiuddin suffered severe injuries and was shifted to OGH, where he passed away during treatment in the night.

The bus driver, R Damodar, was arrested by Bahadurpura police, and a case has been filed against them. A postmortem was conducted at the OGH mortuary on Monday.

Mohiuddin worked as an Examiner in the Ordinance Defense Factory at Sangareddy.

The husband and wife were heading to a tailor at Sun City from Shastripuram Kings Colony where they resided.