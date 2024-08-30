Hyderabad man takes part time Zepto job, highlights gig workers’ struggles

Hyderabad: A man from Hyderabad who joined Zepto for a part time job, shared his experience of working with the delivery app ‘Zepto’. He discussed various aspects of his role, highlighting both challenges and insights into the gig economy in a thread posted on X, on Wednesday, August 28.

Dinesh, a Hyderabad resident, took to X and said, “I delivered for @ZeptoNow yesterday in Hyderabad to know how it works and its crazy ops. Talked with riders, customers & store managers and there’s a lot to look back on.”

Dinesh revealed that he joined Zepto as a delivery partner to gain firsthand insight into the daily operations of the platform and the struggles of gig workers. He shared his findings on X, discussing the earnings potential for workers and the challenges he faced.

According to Dinesh, full-time delivery partners can earn up to Rs 40,000 per month for nine hours of work per day, while part-time workers can make around Rs 25,000 monthly for 4-5 hours of work. Even those working exclusively on Sundays for nine hours could earn up to Rs 12,000.

I delivered for @ZeptoNow yesterday in hyderabad to know how it works



and its crazy ops🔥🔥



talked with riders, customers & store managers and there’s lot to look back👀 pic.twitter.com/gxjQBDZAf5 — dinesh (@dineshndb) August 27, 2024

He also highlighted several operational issues, including flaws in the document verification process and a lack of guidance for new workers.

Dinesh suggested automation to streamline verification and called for better managerial support to assist delivery partners during training. “I had to go with a rider for training. 4/5 people declined to help out as everyone was busy. great if managers could help here. There is a lot to know here on, what to do, where to do,” said Dinesh.

He further claimed that there was no place for delivery partners to sit and water dispensers were not working. “Not sure how to get raincoats and other gear; the store didn’t have any. Got drenched,” the man wrote.

Dinesh suggested that Zepto enhance its e-mid-delivery support. He noted the technical issues, saying, “Few riders were made to use WhatsApp groups to update order status and bag logs, which I’m pretty sure store managers are handling manually, and this in-home > updates.”

Dinesh concluded his insights by sharing estimates based on conversations with other Zepto riders and said, “An average delivery partner working eight hours a day could complete about 24 orders daily, translating to approximately 168 orders weekly.”

Based on these figures, the estimated monthly earnings for a delivery partner could be around Rs 32,941.