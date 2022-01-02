Hyderabad: Man thrashed for not lowering music on New years eve

Hyderabad: New Year’s Eve celebrations turned sour on December 31 as a 43-year-old man was thrashed by a group of people allegedly for not lowering music.

Raju and Vinay, two residents of CC Nagar in Bansilalpet picked up an argument with their neighbour Mamata who played music on a high volume. The duo asked the lady to reduce the volume since their 90-year-old grandmother could not sleep due to the noise.

A heated argument ensued between Mamata and the boys, as she refused to lower the volume. Upon hearing the argument, Mamta’s relative Shivaprasd stepped in, which led to a commotion between the two groups.

As the situation escalated three of Raju and Vinay’s relatives got involved, According to a report by The New Indian Express, Shiva Prasad was beaten badly by the group, sustaining grievous injuries. The victim was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where he received six stitches. The incident occurred in Gandhinagar police station limits, a case of attempt to murder has been registered.

All five culprits have been taken into custody.