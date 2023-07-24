Hyderabad: Man throws himself under moving bus in Gachibowli

A passerby pulled him out and he was subsequently taken to hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 24th July 2023 4:23 pm IST
The incident took place at Kondapur Crossroads (Photo: Screengrab)

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man jumped under a speeding RTC bus at Gachibowli. The incident took place at Kondapur Crossroads on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Bisu Rajab, a native of West Bengal, was working with a private firm. When he reached Kondapur crossroads in the evening he flung himself under the RTC bus.

The reason behind taking such extreme life is still unknown. However, the police are investigating the matter and a case has been registered.

