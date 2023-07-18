Woman jumps in front of bus, hoping for TN govt aid to pay son’s fee

In a heartbreaking incident, a 46-year-old woman jumped in front of a speeding bus and died on the spot in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district recently. Even though the incident took place on June 28, the CCTV footage went viral on Tuesday.

In the video, the deceased – Paapathi – is seen walking briskly on the streets when she suddenly rushes to the centre of the road as a speeding bus approaches. Horrified bystanders reach out, but she dies instantly.

According to reports, Paapathi, a single parent worked as a sweeper and earned Rs 10,000 monthly. A mother of two, she was in constant financial duress and concerned regarding the future of her children.

While her elder daughter is a final-year engineering student, her son is pursuing a diploma in architecture at a private college. For 18 years, Paapathi ran the household alone after she was abandoned by her husband.

Also Read Senior TN police official dies by ‘suicide’, Oppn demands probe into death

Salem B1 Town police informed that Paapathi was unable to pay Rs 45,000 as college fees for her son’s education.

“She allegedly saw an advertisement in a local newspaper stating government compensation in case of accidental death. The mother believed it and took the extreme step in the hopes it would secure her children’s future. We are still investigating if she was misled by someone,” a police officer told Siasat.com.

Under the Chief Minister’s Accident Relief Fund (Tamil Nadu), the state government sanctions Rs 1,00,000 as solatium to the family of a road accident victim in the case of death, Rs 50,000 for permanent disability, Rs 50,00 for grievous injuries, Rs 30,000 for loss of one eye or limb and Rs 10,000 for minor injuries.

Initially, an accidental case was registered but CCTV investigations revealed Paapathi had voluntarily come in front of the bus.