Hyderabad: Man used AI to be army officer, held in marriage scam

The accused was identified as Mukera Govardhan, who created fake images of himself as army officer using artificial intelligence (AI)

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Man in military uniform smiling, with a wooden background.

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, July, 2, by the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police for posing as an army officer and cheating a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The accused was identified as Mukera Govardhan, who created fake images of himself as an army officer using artificial intelligence (AI). He befriended a woman from Bandlaguda through social media.

Govardhan borrowed money from the woman saying that his father was unwell. When the woman grew suspicious and confronted him, Govardhan threatened her. Realising that she was duped, the victim filed a police complaint.

Subhan Bakery

A case was booked against Govardhan, and an investigation revealed that he had cheated another woman in a similar manner, in which he was arrested by the Alwal police and let out on bail.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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