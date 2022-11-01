Hyderabad: Man who concealed 1 Kg of smuggled gold in rectum arrested

The police have recovered 1000 grams of gold after the accused had ejected the smuggled gold from the rectum.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 1st November 2022 9:03 pm IST
Task force officials on Tuesday arrested a man who smuggled 1kg gold concealed in rectum.

Hyderabad: In a joint operation, the sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force along with customs officials on Tuesday busted a gold smuggling racket and arrested four accused including a person who concealed 1000 grams (1 Kg) of gold in his rectum.

The main accused Mohammed Khaja Mohiuddin, a resident of Bada Bazar Golconda went to UAE on a visit visa to get employment. There he spent all his money. Later, an individual met him and offered money & flight tickets in order to smuggle gold.

He agreed to the offer and he contacted three persons Rayees Ahmed Sayeed Hussain Lanka, Sarim Hussain and Fouzan in Hyderabad for smuggling the gold.

On credible information, the South Zone Task Force team apprehended four accused persons Mohammed Khaja Mohiuddin, at City College X Road,

