Hyderabad: Mangalhat inspector celebrates b’day with criminals, suspended

Hyderabad: Mangalhat police station Detective inspector Mahender Reddy was suspended by Hyderabad Police Commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy on Thursday for celebrating his birthday with criminals.

Videos of the inspector celebrating his birthday with gambling organizers went viral on social media platforms, following which the suspension was ordered by the Hyderabad police’s top cop.

The video clips on social media reached police higher ups, after which an inquiry was ordered into the episode. After finding fault with the Detective Inspector, Mahender Reddy was suspended.

Allegations against the Mangalhat Detective Inspector include having friendly relations with Ganja smugglers, betting organizers and other offenders.