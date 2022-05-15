Hyderabad: MANNU opens online applications for regular courses

Hyderabad: For the academic year 2022-2023, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has accepted online applications for admission to both entrance examinations and merit-based regular mode courses.

Admissions are being offered in undergraduate regular courses-BA, BA Hons (Journalism & Mass Communication), BCom, BSc (MPC, MPCS, ZBC), BVoc (Medical Imaging Technology & Medical Laboratory Technology), BTech Computer Science (direct & lateral entry into 2nd year of BTech CS for polytechnic diploma holders) through Common University Entrance Test (CUET), for which the last date for applying online at cuet.samarth.ac.

The institution now provides online admissions to a variety of PG, PhD, and technical regular courses. The deadline for submitting online applications for entrance-level courses of M.Tech (Computer Science), MCA, MBA, MEd, BEd, DElEd, polytechnic diplomas, and all PhD programmes is June 1.

Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies, Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Deccan Studies; Education, Journalism & Mass Communication, Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, and Computer Science are among the PhD programmes offered. Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Automobile and Apparel Technologies are all available as polytechnic degrees.

Meanwhile, the deadline for admission to merit-based programmes is August 30. For further information, online applications, and e-prospectuses, applicants can check the university’s website.

For further information, one could contact admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in. For general inquiries, call the admission helplines at 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370, or 9849847434.