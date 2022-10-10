Hyderabad man’s love for paan costs him his life

Hyderabad: In an unusual incident, a paan chewing habit cost a man his life in the Gandhinagar area on Saturday night.

Chinthala Anand Kumar, 42, a daily wager lived along with his family in a 2BHK Bandamaisamma Nagar in Gandhinagar. Anand who was habituated to eating paan (betel leaves), bought a betel quid from a local shop, around 2.30 am on Saturday night.

Also Read Infection control units to be set up in hospitals across Hyderabad

According to the police, Anand was standing on the balcony of his house on the third floor of the building at the time of the incident. He lost his balance while bending down to spit paan on the ground from the third floor. He sustained a head injury and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

A case was booked after the police visited the victim and an investigation is underway.