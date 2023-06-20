Hyderabad: Manthan to hold talk on Manipur violence on Jun 23

Hyderabad: Professor Kham Khan Suan Hausing will be deliberating on ‘Manipur’s violence and the ‘institutionalised riot system’ at the ‘Manthan’ talk to be held at Vidyaranya High School in the city on June 23.

Khan Suan, who is currently the head of the Department of Political Science at the University of Hyderabad will speak about the “limits of an integrationist and majoritarian agenda”.

The session is set to examine the causes and nature of violence that has erupted in Manipur since May 3.

“Unlike other parts of India, this violence is not caused by religious conflicts although deliberate attempts are made to give a religious colour to the violence,” said the professor.

“Like other parts of India, however, the preparatory grounds of the violence were prepared by the majoritarian agenda of the Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur to either sidestep or dissolve extant sub-State constitutional arrangements under Article 371C.” he added.

“I shall situate the case of Manipur within a larger universe of cases evident in the literature on comparative federalism to make sense of the problems at hand,” said the professor.

Violence erupted in Manipur on May 3

Manipur has seen violence since early May following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The Manipur High Court had asked the state government to consider including the Meitei community in Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.

The devastating ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur has so far killed over 120 people and injured more than 400.

The state has imposed a curfew on 11 districts and banned the internet in a bid to stop the spread of rumours in the state.

Kham Khan Suan Hausing

Kham Khan Suan Hausing has earned his MPhil and PhD degrees from the Centre for Political Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Hausing previously taught Political Science at the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi for over eight years. He was a Fulbright-Nehru Postdoctoral Research Fellow, 2012-13 at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.

Hausing’s works have been published in peer-reviewed journals including Contributions to Indian Sociology, Economic and Political Weekly, Indian Journal of Public Administration, India Review, Regional and Federal Studies, and Studies in Indian Politics.

His article titled, ‘Autonomy and the territorial management of ethnic conflicts in Northeast India,’ won the prestigious Territory, Politics, Governance Best Paper Award, 2023 of the UK-based Regional Studies Association.

Hausing is an honorary Senior Fellow, at the Centre for Multilevel Federalism, Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi.

His research interest includes, among others, federalism, ethnic conflicts, nationalism and Indian politics with a particular focus on Northeast India.