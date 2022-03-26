Hyderabad: MANUU announces last date for distance education

Updated: 26th March 2022 6:39 pm IST

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU)

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Saturday announced March 31, 2022, to be the last date of admission in distance education. The University is offering admissions into various Undergraduate and Post Graduate distance programmes.

MANNU is offering admissions in M.A. (Urdu, English, History, Hindi, Islamic Studies & Arabic), B.Ed., B.A., B.Com., B.Sc. (Life Sciences – BZC and Physical Sciences – MPC), Diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English for Urdu Speakers)

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available at “ADMISSIONS” on the Directorate’s website manuu.edu.in/dde. The form is to be submitted online with a registration fee of Rs 300/- for other programmes.

For further details, candidates can contact the Student Support Unit (SSU) Helpline on Nos. 040-23008463 or 23120600 (Extn. 2207), 7793944799, 6005303261, 9891717026 or visit the university website.

