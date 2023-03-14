Hyderabad: MANUU signs MoU with Sudanese univ for academic research

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Tuesday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with White Nile University (WNU), Kosti, Sudan to strengthen, promote and develop mutually beneficial academic, research, and developmental activities.

White Nile University, established in 1999, is a higher education institution officially recognized by Sudan’s Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

MoU was signed by Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, OSD II & Registrar I/c, MANUU & Prof. Samani Abdelmutalib Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, WNU in the presence of Prof. Elshazali Eisa Hamad, Vice-Chancellor, WNU, and Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, OSD-I, MANUU.

Prof. Eisa Hamad and Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood expressed their pleasure on the occasion and thanked Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU for the MoU. Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Dean, of Student Welfare welcomed the gathering.

The MoU shall remain in force for a period of five Years. Both Universities agreed to exchange faculty & students relating to activities of teaching and research in fields of mutual interest, online programmes, promote joint supervisions, joint research projects, conferences, and joint courses of study.

Prof. Farida Siddiqui, Dean, School of Arts & Social Sciences, Prof. Badiuddin Ahmed, Dean, School of Commerce & Business Management, Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Dean, School of MCJ, Prof. Shakeel Ahmed, School of Sciences and DSW team – Prof. Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Joint Dean, Dr Jameel Ahamd and Ms. Ismat Fathima, Assistant Deans, Mr. Haq Mohammed, WNU’s representative in Dubai were also present.