Hyderabad: MANUU to host seminar on ‘Gandhi’ on October 3

Hyderabad: The School of Education and Training at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will host a lecture titled “Gandhi: With Time and Beyond the Time” on October 3.

Prof. Ambika Datta Sharma, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar, MP, will deliver the lecture, which will be presided over by Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU. The show will be streamed live on the IMC-MANUU YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/WJbf6RPL4Dk.

In more news about MANUU, the HK Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKS-CDS) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organizing the historically & globally feted play “Savaan e Hayat”, on October 3, 2022, 7.30 pm in the Open Air Auditorium, University Campus as part of Silver Jubilee celebrations of MANUU with the support of Department of Language & Culture, GoT and Sultan Ul Uloom Education Society.

The play based on the biography of Queen Hayat Bakshi Begum, the Qutub Shahi ruler of Golconda in 17th Century, will be enacted by the internationally acclaimed Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation. The Director of the play, Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig also play the role of three important men. Veteran actress Rashmi Seth plays the titular role, supported by Noor Baig, Vijay Prasad, S.A. Majeed and Sara Hussain.