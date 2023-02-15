Hyderabad: Massive fire at godown in Puranapul

Locals observed the smoke billowing from the premises of the godown following which the police control room was alerted.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 15th February 2023 5:19 pm IST
Smoke billowing from decoration godown at Puranapul on Wednesday in city.

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a godown in the Puranapul area creating panic among the public. As many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The godown is located in the Ziaguda area under Kulsumpura police station limits. Locals observed the smoke billowing from the premises of the godown following which the police control room was alerted.

6 fire tenders were used to douse the flames.

The local police along with the firefighters took up fire extinguishing operations at the godown which is believed to be used for storing decorative items.

The reason behind the fire accident is yet to be ascertained. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Tags
Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 15th February 2023 5:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button