Hyderabad: Massive fire at godown in Puranapul

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a godown in the Puranapul area creating panic among the public. As many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The godown is located in the Ziaguda area under Kulsumpura police station limits. Locals observed the smoke billowing from the premises of the godown following which the police control room was alerted.

6 fire tenders were used to douse the flames.

The local police along with the firefighters took up fire extinguishing operations at the godown which is believed to be used for storing decorative items.

The reason behind the fire accident is yet to be ascertained. However, no casualties have been reported so far.