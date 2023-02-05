Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at plywood godown in Uppal

Hyderabad: Massive fire broke out at a plywood godown located at Ramanthapur under Uppal police limits in the wee hours of Saturday. Officials suspect a short circuit as the reason behind the incident.
The godown – Easy Plywood – was reduced to ashes. No loss of lives was reported, however, the monetary damage is yet to be ascertained.
According to reports, locals noticed flames early Saturday morning. Police and firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire but the whole godown was gutted by then.
This is the third incident of fire in the city after the four-floor Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories went up in flames at Nallagutta on Minister Road. On February 3, the newly-constructed Secretariat reported a minor fire incident.