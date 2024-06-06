Video: Fire breaks out at a house in Aghapura

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a house in Subhanpura, Aghapura, on Thursday, June 6, leading to panic in the area.

The incident happened at around 4 pm at a house located behind Darussalam Rd. On information shared by locals, the police reached the spot. The fire department was informed about the fire and fire engines from nearby fire stations rushed to the spot.

Firemen fighting the blaze have been facing issues as the locality is congested. Residents residing in areas nearby have been evacuated as safety measures.

Fire broke out at a house in Subhanpura, Aghapura on Thursday afternoon, leading to panic in the area. The incident occurred at around 4 pm at a house located behind the Darussalam. pic.twitter.com/raezLfS9sh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 6, 2024

(This is a breaking story. More updates will be added as they emerge.)