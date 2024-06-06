Video: Fire breaks out at a house in Aghapura

Firemen fighting the blaze have been facing issues as the locality is congested.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th June 2024 6:47 pm IST
Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out in Aghapura

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a house in Subhanpura, Aghapura, on Thursday, June 6, leading to panic in the area.

The incident happened at around 4 pm at a house located behind Darussalam Rd. On information shared by locals, the police reached the spot. The fire department was informed about the fire and fire engines from nearby fire stations rushed to the spot.

Firemen fighting the blaze have been facing issues as the locality is congested. Residents residing in areas nearby have been evacuated as safety measures.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Video: Man collapses, dies at medical store in Telangana

(This is a breaking story. More updates will be added as they emerge.)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 6th June 2024 6:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button