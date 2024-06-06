Video: Man collapses, dies at medical store in Telangana

Reportedly, the man died due to cardiac arrest.

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of cardiac arrest in Telangana, a man collapsed and died at a medical store.

The man, who was an employee at the store, was seen collapsing suddenly and died on the spot.

Earlier, similar incidents of cardiac arrest occurred in Telangana.

Last year, a man succumbed to cardiac arrest a few moments after stepping out of his house. The incident took place in Medchal.

Prior to that, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student at CMR Engineering College, located in the Gundla Pochampally municipal limits, died due to cardiac arrest.

