Video: Man collapses, dies at medical store in Telangana

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of cardiac arrest in Telangana, a man collapsed and died at a medical store.

The man, who was an employee at the store, was seen collapsing suddenly and died on the spot.

Reportedly, the man died due to cardiac arrest.

Shocking, a 37 yr old man Murali died, reportedly of Cardiac Arrest, suddenly collapsed while working in a Medical store at Satyanarayana Colony, Rampally under #Keesara ps limits in Medchal Malkajgiri dist in #Hyderabad.

Disturbing #CCTv footage.#CardiacArrest #HeartAttack pic.twitter.com/hXaExoot09 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) June 6, 2024

Earlier, similar incidents of cardiac arrest occurred in Telangana.

Last year, a man succumbed to cardiac arrest a few moments after stepping out of his house. The incident took place in Medchal.

Prior to that, an 18-year-old first-year engineering student at CMR Engineering College, located in the Gundla Pochampally municipal limits, died due to cardiac arrest.