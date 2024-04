Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in Ratnadeep Select supermarket, at Bandlaguda in Rajendranagar on Sunday, April 7.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the accident as the supermarket is currently undergoing renovation work.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and are trying to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.