Hyderabad: Massive fire in firecracker shop near Sun City

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a massive fire broke out in a crackers shop near Sun City, Rajendra Nagar on Friday, November 10.
Subsequently, the flames of fire from the firecracker shop engulfed a food court located adjacent to it along with two other shops.
A cylinder in one of those shops soon exploded and the locals were alerted of the mishap due to noise from the explosion.
However, no casualties or injuries were reported. Upon information, Rajendra Nagar police called four fire engines which reached the spot and doused the flames.
As per reports, a short circuit inside the firecracker shop led to the massive fire accident.