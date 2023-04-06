Hyderabad: Master of vocational courses soon at MANNU

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will start a master’s degree in vocational courses and other courses, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan said.

Additionally, the university’s health centre will also get the service of physiotherapists, skin specialists and cardiologists, the VC said while presenting appointment orders to final-year students of the Bachelor of Vocational course (B.Voc) here on Wednesday.

“The state government has approved MANUU’s vocational courses. The university will be the first among many to take a lead in launching paramedical vocational courses at the bachelor’s level,” the VC said.

Sixteen students have been selected from the first batch of B.Voc by Medicover Hospital in the Radiology Medical lab department.

Cardiologist and executive director of Medicover Hospitals, Dr Sharat Reddy also addressed the ceremony. He said India’s medical facilities are increasing with time and now we are competing with developed countries like Japan.