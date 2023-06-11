Hyderabad: Maternity health facility to come up at Gandhi Hospital in July

Hyderabad: In a major push to develop mother and child health, the Telangana government has announced the setting up of a 200 beds facility at Gandhi Hospital. The facility will be inaugurated in July, said state health minister T Harish Rao.

The facility is developed at the cost of Rs. 55 crores and is part of an overall plan to add nearly 600 dedicated super-speciality beds across Hyderabad.

The forthcoming new facility will allow pregnant women to access necessary routine check-ups in government hospitals. It will further help to reduce and keep in-check the maternal mortality rate (MMR).

The government plans to add 600 exclusive hospital beds for pregnant women, additionally, including nearly 200 beds each at various other hospitals such as NIMS, Gandhi Hospital and another upcoming facility at Alwal.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Little Stars and She-Women and Children Hospital’ at Banjara Hills, Harish Rao said, “As a result of focused attention to provide quality healthcare services to pregnant women last month, government hospitals conducted 70 percent of the deliveries which is quite an achievement.”

He further added that the KCR Nutritional Kits to improve the anaemic status of pregnant women in the state will be extended to all 33 districts from June 14.