Hyderabad: MA&UD Spl CS inaguarates Nanakramguda junction works

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Tuesday inaugurated the Nanakramguda junction works meant to ease traffic hurdles in the area.

As part of traffic management due to the increase in traffic at Nanakramguda Junction, the police department is implementing one-way traffic from Nanakramguda to My Home Avatar on both sides of ORR service roads.

The Nanakramguda junction has become a prominent location due to various residential and commercial activities coming up in the vicinity and also due to major corridors from Gachibowli, Khajaguda, Nanakramguda village, Financial District apart from the ORR service roads and MCW merging here. The proposed solar roofed cycle track also will commence from this junction

Earlier at the village side, rotary traffic conflicts were observed and to ease out the traffic, a separate up ramp has been developed as part of Junction improvement. The down ramp from toll plaza and service road were also merged, a press note from the department said.

Also Read https://www.siasat.com/manuu-stages-savaan-e-hayat-a-play-on-queen-hayat-bakshi-begum-2427521/

“The GHMC RDP road from Wave rock, Amazon has also been merged to Nanakramguda junction for effective traffic circulation and management. As part of Junction improvement, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) has installed various sculptures in two rotaries matching the theme of the Financial District showing currency symbols of major developed countries a raging bull and the theme of residential developments showing the human relaxed posture having a soothing feel,” it further said.

MA&UD further informed that for sustainable maintenance of junction, HGCL accorded lease permission for installation of LED screens for advertisements.

In all about 75 traffic islands are being taken up for improvements in GHMC and HMDA areas and will be completed in the next 4 months, the department added.