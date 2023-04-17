Hyderabad: Maulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari passes away

Hyderabad: Maulana Qubool Pasha Shuttari, a renowned cleric of Hyderabad passed away in the early hours of Monday. He was the convener of the Ruyat-e-Hilal (Moon Sighting) committee and the Secretary of Sadar Majlis Ulema-E-Deccan.

He was also a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and passed away at Owaisi Hospital Kanchan Bagh, at the age of 82.

The cleric had been unwell for the past few months and in the wee hours of Monday his condition deteriorated upon which he was shifted to the hospital, where he breathed his last breath. He is survived by a son and four daughters.

Various scholars from Hyderabad and other districts have expressed deep shock over the demise of Maulana Qubool Pasha. Maulana used to deliver sermons at Shuttaria Mosque, Dabeerpura, on Fridays.

According to sources from his family, his funeral prayers will be performed on Monday night at 11 pm at the Historic Makkah Masjid and burial will be held at the graveyard abutting Masjid-E-Shuttaria, in the inner dome of the shrine of Hazrat Kamil Shuttari.

More details can be obtained from 9000008138 or 9866112393.