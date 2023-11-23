Hyderabad may receive rainfall as city wakes up to cloudy sky

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to receive rainfall today as this morning, the city woke up to a cloudy sky, with some localities experiencing hazy weather during the early hours.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the city is likely to receive rainfall till November 24.

All zone of Hyderabad likely to receive rainfall

All six zones in the city, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to witness rainfall, according to the weather department.

Additionally, cloudy skies are expected to prevail throughout the week, accompanied by hazy weather in the morning hours.

City received light rainfall yesterday

Yesterday, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Shaikpet in Hyderabad received light rainfall, measuring 0.8 mm.

Across Telangana, the highest rainfall of 37.3 mm was recorded in Nalgonda’s Damaracherla Mandal.

With the ongoing cloudy conditions and the IMD Hyderabad’s forecast, it is probable that some areas in the city will experience downpours today.