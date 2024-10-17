Hyderabad may see rains as dark clouds hover amid IMD forecast

Hyderabad: Amid a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad is likely to witness rains today as dark clouds have hovered over the city since morning.

The weather department has also forecast a cloudy sky until October 20 in the city, along with the possibility of rain or thundershowers.

IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm forecast

Until October 20, the districts of Telangana are likely to experience thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., as predicted by the weather department.

Today, the alert is valid for all districts of Telangana except Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, and J. Bhupalpally.

Yesterday, the highest rainfall recorded was 79.5 mm in Rajanna Sircilla. Other districts that recorded more than 50 mm of rainfall include Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

Rains in Hyderabad during current monsoon

This monsoon season, Telangana received excess rainfall, recording 1001.6 mm against the normal 796.4 mm, which represents a deviation of 26 percent.

Hyderabad recorded 869.1 mm of rainfall, exceeding the normal 690.7 mm, also marking a 26 percent deviation.

Within Hyderabad, the maximum deviation was observed in Nampally, where the area recorded 969.6 mm of rain compared to the normal 681.2 mm, a deviation of 42 percent.

City gears up for harsh winter

Earlier, the IMD alerted residents to prepare for a harsh winter this year, attributed to the anticipated La Nina conditions by October-November.

Last year, Hyderabad experienced significant thunderstorms during the monsoon, with minimum temperatures dropping to single digits during the winter months. Fog alerts were also issued, leading to reduced visibility, particularly in the mornings.

As the IMD forecast La Nina conditions for the upcoming months, Hyderabad residents should brace for a challenging winter season ahead after witnessing heavy rains in monsoon season.