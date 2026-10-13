Hyderabad could have another major filmmaking destination, with reports suggesting that Mythri Movie Makers is eyeing a sprawling studio near Shamshabad. The proposed project would reportedly cover 300 acres.

According to the reports circulating online, the Telangana government may allot the land to the production house at Rs 1 crore per acre. However, conflicting claims suggest the proposed transaction could follow market rates, leaving the actual terms unclear.

At the reported rate, the land alone would amount to Rs 300 crore. This figure does not represent a confirmed deal or the total cost of developing the studio.

The proposed facility would reportedly bring shooting floors, spaces for constructing sets and post-production services together under one roof. If the plans materialise, filmmakers could use the premises for several stages of production.

Top 5 film studios in Hyderabad every cinema lover should know

Hyderabad is one of India’s major filmmaking hubs, home to several iconic studios where movies, television shows and commercials are filmed. From the world-famous Ramoji Film City to modern production facilities, here are five popular film studios in Hyderabad.

1. Ramoji Film City

Located near the Vijayawada Highway in Anajpur, Ramoji Film City is one of Hyderabad’s biggest cinematic landmarks. Recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest integrated film studio complex, it offers extensive shooting locations, sets and production facilities.

2. Annapurna Studios

Founded in 1976 by legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Annapurna Studios is located in Jubilee Hills. The studio is known for its advanced filmmaking facilities, including virtual production, sound stages and post-production services.

3. Ramanaidu Studios

Situated in Film Nagar, Ramanaidu Studios was established in 1989 by renowned filmmaker D. Ramanaidu. Known for its scenic surroundings and shooting spaces, the studio has been a familiar destination for film productions over the years.

4. Sri Sarathi Studios

Located in Ameerpet, Sri Sarathi Studios was established in 1956 and is among Hyderabad’s oldest film studios. It holds an important place in the city’s cinema history and has hosted several film productions over the decades.

5. Allu Studios

Located in Kokapet, Allu Studios was launched in 2022 by the Allu family. The modern facility caters to contemporary filmmaking requirements, offering production infrastructure designed to meet the needs of today’s cinema industry.