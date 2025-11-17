Hyderabad: For many years, Hyderabad has been one of the most popular filming destinations for Bollywood. The city offers world-class studios, skilled technicians, and beautiful locations. Big Hindi films often choose Hyderabad for major action scenes, song shoots, and long production schedules. With its growing creative infrastructure, the city has become a bridge between Hindi cinema and the South Indian film industry.

Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn to Build Major Film Studios

Taking this relationship to the next level, Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn are now planning to set up large film studios inside Bharat Future City. Salman Khan’s SKF Films and Ajay Devgn’s NY VFXwala reportedly discussed their proposals with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently met Salman Khan in Mumbai. The actor assured full support to the Telangana Rising vision and promised to spread the message globally. This positive interaction has also encouraged the possibility of Salman showing deeper interest in setting up his studio in Hyderabad.

Each studio requires around 50 to 60 acres of land. The Telangana government is preparing to provide land and special incentives to support these projects. The MoUs are expected to be signed during the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 which will be held on December 8 and 9.

These studios will strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a major film production hotspot. Advanced VFX facilities, modern sets, and large shooting zones will attract more Bollywood and international productions. This development will also create new jobs for local artists, technicians, and creative professionals.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stones for two major projects for the Bharat Future City, at Mirkhanpet in Kandukuru Mandal of Rangareddy district.

Telangana Rising Vision

The Telangana government aims to build Bharat Future City as a world-class hub for technology, education, tourism, entertainment, and sports. More than 1,300 delegates from top companies will attend the Global Summit. The event will showcase major projects and invite investment that will shape the state’s future.