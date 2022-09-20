Hyderabad may witness rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department Hyderabad (IMD H) has issued a yellow alert as the city is likely to receive rainfall on Tuesday.

Places like Charminar, Khairtabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, Serilingampally etc., are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. The areas will see generally cloudy sky.

Temperature in Hyderabad

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has also forecasted that Hyderabad will receive light to moderate rainfall till September 22. Some places in the city is also likely to receive heavy rainfall.

While the maximum temperature in the Hyderabad is expected to be between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 22 and 23 degrees Celsius.

In other parts of Telangana, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 31-34 and 21-24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Southwest monsoon to recede

On Sunday, the weather department said that the southwest monsoon is likely to recede from the northwest region in three days with no chance of precipitation now onwards.

Due to anti-cyclonic flow over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is very likely over west Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during the next five days, it said in a statement.

Hence, conditions are becoming favorable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from parts of northwest India, it added.