Hyderabad may witness rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 32-33 and 22-24 degrees Celsius.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the rainfall is expected at isolated places for the next three days.

Apart from Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana will also receive rainfall, TSDPS forecasted.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for various districts of the state.

Rainfall in Hyderabad on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Hyderabad witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall. Malkajgiri received the highest rainfall of 49.3 mm whereas, Alwal received 48.3 mm, Kapra 39.0 mm, Tirumalagiri 34.8 mm, and Uppal 29 mm.

Other districts that received rainfall on Tuesday include, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Kumaram Bheem, and Sangareddy.

Nine states received deficit rainfall

As per IMD data, as many as nine states and one UT from the area covered by Southwest Monsoon have received deficit rainfall. These states and UT are

Kerala Gujarat Jharkhand Odisha Maharashtra Bihar Chhattisgarh Karnataka Mizoram Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

In IMD parlance, rainfall that shows minus 20 to minus 59 per cent departure from normal, i.e. the long period average (LPA) for that region/state, is termed as ‘deficit’. Similarly, normal rainfall is between minus 19 per cent to plus 19 per cent range of the LPA.