Hyderabad Mayor suspends BRS corporators over protest during council meet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi suspended Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) corporators for protesting against the Telangana government during a council meeting on Thursday, January 30.

The BRS corporators held placards and raised slogans during the council meeting, alleging that the Congress government’s promises remain unfulfilled. The corporators moved towards the Mayor’s podium, leading to tense moments in the session.

Congress members intervened to stop them, resulting in a heated exchange and a scuffle between both parties. The situation escalated as members from both sides engaged in pushing and shoving, disrupting the proceedings.

The chaotic scenes highlighted the ongoing political tensions between the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS in Hyderabad’s municipal governance.

BRS demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi statues

Earlier on Thursday, BRS leaders and cadre across Telangana protested against the alleged unfulfilled promises of the Congress government. On January 28, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) announced that the party members would submit petitions to Mahatma Gandhi, detailing the failures of the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana Congress.

Through the protest, BRS aimed to highlight the “420” electoral promises made by the Congress party, emphasizing their failure to fulfil them since taking office.