BRS mocks Congress govt over ‘420 promises’ on Mahatama Gandhi death anniversary

Hyderabad: On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and their student wing BRSV president Gellu Srinivas Yadav handed over a representation against the Congress government to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hyderabad.

The BRS also took a jibe at Congress for making “420 promises”, which have remained unfulfilled as the Grand Old Party complete 420 days in office.

Promises made by Congress in Telangana election campaign

The Congress party’s election manifesto in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections included a set of guarantees and major welfare policies promising various sections of Telangana’s population with good governance and welfare schemes.

The party’s election manifesto was a continuation of the wave that the Congress successfully rode on in the Karnataka Assembly election which helped it topple the BJP and capture power in the neighbouring state.

‘Mahalakshmi‘ scheme: Rs 2500 monthly financial assistance to the woman head of the family, a promise to bring down the LPG gas cylinder price to Rs 500, and free travel for women in state-run RTC buses.

‘Raithu Bharosa‘ scheme, the party promised Rs 15000/acre crop support annually, and Rs 12000 to tenant farmers and agricultural workers. Also, Rs 500 as a ‘bonus’ per quintal to the paddy crop other than the MSP will be provided.

Indiramma Indlu‘ (housing) scheme land for the landless, Rs 5 lakhs assistance for the construction of houses for the homeless, and 250 square yards of land for the Telangana movement fighters.

‘Yuva Vikasam‘ scheme, Rs 5 lakhs worth of ‘Vidya Bharosa’ cards to students, assistance for coaching fees, and Telangana International Schools per Mandal will be established.